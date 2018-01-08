Nearly 2,000 items collected for food bank during ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About 2,000 items were collected for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Saturday during the controversial Perfect Season Parade 2.0.

That's on top of nearly $15,000 that was also raised for the agency, according to parade officials.

About 75 percent of the items were canned goods, and the rest were boxed foods or other food-related items. Blankets and monetary donations were also collected.

Parade officials got rid of expired, half-eaten and opened foods that parade-goers attempted to donate.

The temperatures at noon on Saturday were just slightly above the Brown’s win total for the season, but there were still between 2,500 and 3,200 people outside First Energy Stadium.

But the goal for the organizer was to send a message to management and turn things around next year.

Read more here.