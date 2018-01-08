Missing Houston journalist found after being spotted under overpass

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston sports journalist who went missing this weekend after expressing concerns that she was being followed by a suspicious man has been found and taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Monday.

Police said Monday that Courtney Roland, 29, was found in the area of the shopping mall where she was last seen a day earlier.

Police say a passer-by contacted authorities after spotting the woman underneath a highway overpass.

Police tweeted Monday morning that the passer-by had seen news reports that Roland was missing and recognized her near Interstate 610 in west Houston.

Police tweeted that Roland appeared unharmed. No other details were released and authorities say more information will be provided later Monday.

Roland had last been seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at the shopping mall.

Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports.