LIVE SCENE VIDEO: Sheriff’s deputies work to contain disturbance at Cuyahoga County juvenile detention center

CLEVELAND – Officials have been called out to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on East 71st and Cedar Avenues for a large disturbance Monday evening.

County sheriff’s are heading the efforts to calm the situation. Cleveland police confirm that they have been called in to assist in that effort.

The street near the center has been closed down.

This is a developing news story. Fox 8 has a crew on the scene and will have updates on the situation as they become available.