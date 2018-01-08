Justin Timberlake stopping in Cleveland as part of North American tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Justin Timberlake is headed to Cleveland in March.

Just weeks after he will appear in the Super Bowl, Timberlake will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on March 31. Tickets go on sale Jan. 22.

Timberlake is making his highly anticipated return to the stage with his ‘The Man of the Woods Tour.’ His tour will stop in 27 cities, ending in May.

According to a press release, the tour is based on his forthcoming album, ‘Man of the Woods,’ which will be released Feb. 2. It states: “The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.”

Timberlake is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Feb. 4. It will be his third time performing at the Super Bowl.

Tickets for his Cleveland stop will go on sale Monday, Jan. 22 on Ticketmaster.

