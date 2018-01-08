January thaw on the way!

CLEVELAND - So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”
How does this year’s start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?
2018 = -19.3°F
2017 = -0.7°F (New Normal)
2016 = -0.1°F (Normal)
2015 = -2.5°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)
2014 = -10.6°F (Cold)
2013 = -2.3°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)
We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.
Here is our 8-day forecast which is sporting a modest “January Thaw”! This may create some flooding concerns as we head into the middle of the week with the snow melt in combination with chances of rain. Stay tuned.
41.499320 -81.694361