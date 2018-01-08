January thaw on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”

How does this year’s start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?

2018 = -19.3°F

2017 = -0.7°F (New Normal)

2016 = -0.1°F (Normal)

2015 = -2.5°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)

2014 = -10.6°F (Cold)

2013 = -2.3°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)

We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast which is sporting a modest “January Thaw”! This may create some flooding concerns as we head into the middle of the week with the snow melt in combination with chances of rain. Stay tuned.