January thaw on the way!

CLEVELAND - So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”

How does this year’s start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?

2018  =  -19.3°F
2017  =  -0.7°F  (New Normal)
2016  =  -0.1°F  (Normal)
2015  =  -2.5°F  (Just a little cooler than normal.)
2014  =  -10.6°F (Cold)
2013  =  -2.3°F  (Just a little cooler than normal.)

We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast which is sporting a modest “January Thaw”! This may create some flooding concerns as we head into the middle of the week with the snow melt in combination with chances of rain.  Stay tuned.