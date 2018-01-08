I TEAM: Exclusive video reveals Cleveland student slammed to floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a local high school student getting slammed to the floor by, he says, his school principal. Now, our questions have sparked an investigation.

The I TEAM found the incident happened in October, but the teen’s mother knew nothing about it until we showed up at her door.

Dorajuan Marshall said, "I had no clue that this had happened. No one called me. No one did anything. But that's not right. That's not right at all.'

Her 15-year-old son told the I TEAM he had gone into a hallway when he’d heard a friend was fighting. He admits he tried to push the principal away. He says he received some in-school punishment, but while the school never told his mom about it, neither did he. The teen said he and the principal had discussions about what had happened. The teen told us, "And he said he wasn't gonna suspend me cause I have a bright future. Me and him talked about it for a week, and we let it blow past. I apologized to him, first. He apologized to me."

But his mom responded, "That don't give them the right to put their hands on him and knock him down the way they just knocked him down."

When the ITEAM first heard about what happened, we started investigating by requesting reports. We obtained witness statements and the incident report. We noticed something missing from the school incident report. It never mentions the teen getting tackled and held down. But we also reviewed witness statements. One mentions the fight between the principal and the teen. It even says the teen was allowed to attend Homecoming the next day.

The principal did not return a message from the I TEAM. And the District did not answer questions on camera. Late Monday, the District released a statement saying, “We take allegations of this nature very seriously. We have received a copy of the video and will continue to investigate this matter. The District is reaching out to the family as part of its follow-up.”

Earlier, the I TEAM made a formal request for security video of the incident. The District said it didn’t exist anymore since this happened back in October.

The teen’s mother wants to know more. She took note of what appears to be a security guard standing there as things turned violent. She added, "He's doing nothing, he's letting…, Oh my God!"