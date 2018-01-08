I-Team: Arrest made after wild party at Airbnb in Seven Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS- Seven Hills Police tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM a suspect has been arrested for a weekend party that exploded out of control with large crowds including juveniles, alcohol, property damage and more.

Police say, Saturday, 20-year-old Isaiah Shahid turned himself in on a warrant. He is facing a series of charges including criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, allowing underage drinking and more.

The party made headlines after police say Shahid rented out a home on Shelley Drive in Seven Hills on New Year's weekend. They say he organized the party, so he is facing the charges.

Police say the party was advertised as the "New Year's Banger" on Twitter and cost $5 a person. When the homeowner realized he couldn't control it, he locked himself in his bedroom and eventually called police after five men threatened him

About 250 people were crammed inside. Seven Hills police said they told people to leave and that's when party-goers started shouting anti-police comments.

Police say Shahid has a South Euclid address, and he'll go to court to start defending himself on the charges later this month.

Airbnb sent a statement to Fox 8 about the incident:

There have been over 260 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date, including nearly 3 million on New Year’s Eve, and incidents like this are incredibly rare. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and have permanently banned this individual from our platform and are fully supporting our host under the Airbnb Host Guarantee program. Our team is also reaching out to law enforcement to offer them our assistance with their investigation. The safety of our community is the most important thing we work on every day.

Airbnb also sent along a set of tips for hosts:

Set Clear Expectations: Your listing description should let potential guests know about the unique features and amenities of your home. Even small details like the number of flights of stairs to your front door can help make sure guests enjoy their time with you. As a host, you can also outline specific expectations (like quiet hours) in your house rules.

Set Guest Requirements: Every guest is asked to provide their full name, date of birth, photo, phone number, email address, and payment information to Airbnb before booking. Home hosts also have the option to require guests to provide Airbnb with a government ID before booking their listing.

Read Profiles & Reviews: If you want to know more about a guest before accepting their reservation request, check out their profile or read reviews from past hosts. Hosts and guests can only review each other after a reservation is complete, so you know the feedback you’re reading is based on actual experiences.

Get to Know Your Guest in Advance: Our secure messaging tool gives you the chance to get to know guests and answer or ask any questions that come up before or during the trip. Messaging is also a great place to coordinate things like check-in or provide local recommendations.

Keep Safety Info & Equipment Handy: It’s important to equip your home and your guests with the safety essentials they might need during their trip. This includes things like a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector, a fire extinguisher, a first aid kit, and a fully completed online safety card.

If Anything Isn’t Right, Reach Out: In the rare event that an issue should arise, our team is available 24/7 in 11 languages to support you and your guests—all you have to do is reach out. We offer things like rebooking assistance, refunds, reimbursements, our $1 million Host Guarantee, and Host Protection Insurance program to help make things right.

