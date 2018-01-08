HOA demands homeowners keep garages open — or pay $200

AUBURN, Calif. — Residents in a community in California are being forced to open their garage doors during the day.

KXTL reports the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association said residents need to keep their garage doors up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The policy started after one homeowner was caught allowing people to live in his garage.

Many residents say they’re afraid to leave their belongings out in the open, and they’re rather have their garages inspected.

Residents who don’t follow the new law will have to pay a $200 fee.

