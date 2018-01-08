Fox Recipe Box: Weightwatchers’ Smoky Turkey Gumbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking for ways to lighten up on calories, but not skimp on flavor? Dawn Smith from Weightwatchers shared two perfect recipes for this time of year with Fox 8's Kristi Capel and she also explained how the new 'Freestyle' program works.

Smoky Turkey Gumbo (gluten free)

SmartPoints value: 1; serves 4

2 tsp canola oil

3 5-ounce turkey breast cutlets, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 ¼ tsp Cajun spice

1 onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp smoked sweet paprika

1 cup chicken broth

1 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 fresh thyme sprig

¼ tsp salt

3 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle turkey with Cajun spice. Add half of turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned – about 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining turkey.

Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven.

Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened – 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant – 30 seconds.

Stir in broth, tomatoes, and thyme sprig and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened – about 8 minutes. Stir in turkey and salt and cook just until heated through – about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Remove and discard thyme sprig.

Berry and Marshmallow Skewers with Bittersweet Chocolate

SmartPoints value: 3

9 hulled medium strawberries

9 large raspberries

12 mini-marshmallows

2 tsp melted bittersweet chocolate chips

Divide 9 hulled medium strawberries, 9 large raspberries, and 12 mini-marshmallows among 3 skewers.

Melt 2 tsp bittersweet chocolate chips in microwave in a small microwavable cup; drizzle over skewers.

Eat immediately or chill a few minutes to allow chocolate to set.