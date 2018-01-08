Firefighters respond to alarm, find major flooding at downtown Heinen’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to an alarm at the Heinen's in downtown Cleveland early Monday morning, they found water gushing from the building.

Firefighters were called to the Heinen's on Euclid Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It took about 20 minutes to get the water shut off, firefighters said.

Firefighters said a water pipe on the third floor of the building had burst. It's unclear the extent of the damage inside the store or if the store would reopen as usual Monday morning.

Heinen's opened inside the historic Cleveland Trust Building back in February of 2015.

