Winter weather advisory for tonight through Monday afternoon

CLEVELAND - Clouds continue to thicken up ahead of our next system. A wintry mix is expected mainly after 3 AM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued tonight through Monday afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions and give yourself some extra time in the morning it will be a snowy commute with slushy slick spots on untreated surfaces. Expect 1-3″ of snow to accumulate and the potential of a light glaze of ice. Temperatures are expected to rise as we head through tonight that by the morning we’ll be around freezing, about a 30° warm-up in 24 hours!

Here is our 8-day forecast, looks like a “January Thaw” is on the way! This could create some flooding concerns as we head into the middle of the week with the snow melt and rain showers on the way. Something to watch…Stay tuned.