Willoughby police looking for suspects who stole baby bird from Pet Paradise

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A local pet store is desperate to find one of their birds that was stolen from their business Saturday afternoon, Willoughby police said on their Facebook page.

It happened around noon on Saturday at the Pet Paradise on Euclid Avenue.

Police said four men came into the store. While three of them distracted the employee, the fourth stole a pineapple Green-Cheek Conure.

According to Pet Paradise, the bird is a baby that is still hand feeding, and will not live without proper care.

The bird is valued at $329.

The suspects are described as three men in their 20s, and one older man. Further details about their appearances were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked call the Willoughby Police Department at (440) 953-4212.