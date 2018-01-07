× LIVE VIDEO: Strongsville firefighters battle large blaze on Pearl Road

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Fire crews were on the scene of a large fire in the center square of Strongsville Sunday evening.

A fire department spokesman tells Fox 8 that the fire at the shopping center at Pearl and Westwood Roads was called in by a bystander who noticed smoke around 8:30 p.m.

It’s not yet known what started the fire, but Goldies Restaurant and the business next to it sustained significant damage, as did parts of an interior mall.

The fire was put out by about 10:15 a.m.

No injuries to restaurant patrons or firefighters were reported.