Gas line ruptures in basement on West 6th Street; road closed

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is on the scene of a building in the Warehouse District, where a gas line has ruptured.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Fire officials say a gas line ruptured in the basement of the building, sparking a triple alarm fire.

Firefighters are currently working to shut off the gas.

West 6th Street is closed between Superior and Lakeside.

