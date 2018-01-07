Forecast: Bitter cold this morning, but “January Thaw” is imminent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM. Temperatures will range a couple degrees on either side of zero, combine the winds and it’ll feel more like 10 to 15 below.

Clouds increase today ahead of the next system. Expect 1-3″ to accumulate by Monday morning. The commute could be impacted.

One thing’s for sure: temperatures Monday morning will be around freezing, about a 30° warm-up in 24 hours!

It will be nice to have a bit of a January thaw! Highs should be in the 50s by midweek!

Here's our forecast through the early afternoon: