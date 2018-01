EUCLID — The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old woman who went missing a few months ago.

Police say Karen Cobb went missing on Roseland Avenue in Euclid on November 4, 2017, and hasn’t been seen since.

She is 5’6″, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Karen has a history of mental illness, and suffers from an extreme form of anxiety.

Please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 immediately if you see Karen Cobb.