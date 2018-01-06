Wind chill advisory in effect through 10 am Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight and continues until 10 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will range a couple degrees on either side of zero, combine the winds and it’ll feel more 10 to 15 below.

Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of the next system. Expect 1-3″ to accumulate Monday morning. The commute could be impacted. One thing’s for sure: temperatures Monday morning will be around freezing, about a 30 degree warm-up in 24 hours!