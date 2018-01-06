Wind chill advisory in effect through 10 am Sunday

Posted 10:32 pm, January 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:02PM, January 6, 2018

CLEVELAND - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight and continues until 10 AM Sunday morning.  Temperatures will range a couple degrees on either side of zero, combine the winds and it’ll feel more 10 to 15 below.

Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of the next system. Expect 1-3″ to accumulate Monday morning.  The commute could be impacted. One thing’s for sure: temperatures Monday morning will be around freezing, about a 30 degree warm-up in 24 hours!

 