Warming centers open one more night

CLEVELAND— Warming shelters are open in the city for the last night of expected frigid temperatures. Several centers, including the Michael J. Zone Recreation Center, have been safe havens for many over the past week.

“People are angels over here, man, literally angels,” said one Clevelander utilizing the help.

Many tell Fox 8 they will use the resources until Sunday morning when the facilities close.

“I can’t even describe how good of a resource this has been for me, for my friends, for everybody in the community; it’s just indescribable and the fact that it’s been open and me and my best friend over here, I’ve been sleeping in the car and just to be able to see people are so joyous so welcoming and so willing to help,” one man said.

Workers at the Zone tell Fox 8 even though the warming centers close Sunday they are still accepting donations of clothing and diapers to help those in need.

Meanwhile RTA also plans to keep transit centers open through Sunday for people who need shelter.