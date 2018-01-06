× Reports: Comedian Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86

ARKANSAS – Jerry Van Dyke, the comedian and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died at the age of 86, according to TMZ.

Van Dyke died Friday at his Arkansas ranch. His wife Shirley said that his health had gone downhill since a car accident two years ago.

Van Dyke made his acting debut on his older brother’s show, The Dick Van Dyke Show and was a regular on “The Judy Garland Show.” He also appeared in “Coach” (for which he earned 4 Emmy nominations,) “Yes, Dear,” and “The Middle.”

Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry… pic.twitter.com/O5Sx12vK3q — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2018

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Actress Rose Marie, who starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” passed away on December 28.