Reports: Comedian Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86
ARKANSAS – Jerry Van Dyke, the comedian and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died at the age of 86, according to TMZ.
Van Dyke died Friday at his Arkansas ranch. His wife Shirley said that his health had gone downhill since a car accident two years ago.
Van Dyke made his acting debut on his older brother’s show, The Dick Van Dyke Show and was a regular on “The Judy Garland Show.” He also appeared in “Coach” (for which he earned 4 Emmy nominations,) “Yes, Dear,” and “The Middle.”
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Actress Rose Marie, who starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” passed away on December 28.
