One more bitterly cold night on the way

CLEVELAND - One more frigid night ahead then we start our warming trend. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight and continues until 10 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will range couple degrees on either side of zero, combine the winds and it’ll feel more 10 to 15 below. Stay warm!

Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of the next clipper. Expect 1-3″ to accumulate by Monday morning. The commute could be impacted. Here’s a look at the map. One thing’s for sure, temperatures Monday morning will be around freezing, around a 30 degree warm-up in 24 hours!

Here is our 8-day forecast, looks like the legendary “January Thaw” is on the way: