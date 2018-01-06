Isaiah Thomas to start against Orlando Saturday

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 2: Isaiah Thomas #3 listens to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on January 2, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
ORLANDO – The Cavs are back in action tonight but the big story is Isaiah Thomas. The Cavs guard will be back in the line-up and he will start tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Thomas made his Cavs debut on Tuesday night against the Portland Trailblazers and he did not disappoint, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes.
He sat out Wednesday’s game in Boston for rest, as it was part of a back-to-back.
Thomas said he was playing at about 80 percent based on his physical conditioning.
His body was a little sore following the game but he’s ready to go Saturday and excited to get his first start with the Wine and Gold.
