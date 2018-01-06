× Cleveland Browns on perfect season parade: ‘We apologize’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns on Saturday both thanked, and apologized, to dedicated fans who stood in the frigid temperatures this morning for the Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.

Read the full statement, below:

“We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

Cleveland police estimated that between 2,500 to 3,200 people attended this morning’s parade, which circled FirstEnergy Stadium.

Canned and monetary donations were encouraged for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

