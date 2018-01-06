Browns perfect season parade draws thousands to First Energy Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Bone-chilling cold, snow on the ground and an 0-16 record couldn’t break the spirit of Cleveland Browns fans. The temperatures at noon on Saturday were just slightly above the Brown’s win total for the season, but there were still between 2,500 and 3,200 people outside First Energy Stadium for the controversial Perfect Season Parade 2.0.

“We look at it as a celebration of being a Browns fan, letting the ownership know that we are here, we want to win. We don’t want to be out here in the cold, we want to win,” said Atunyese Herron, a fan who came out to march in the parade.

There were dozens of groups marching in the parade, which took a lap around the stadium, and thousands of others standing on the sidewalk to watch.

“Diehard fans is what we are. We’re not protesting, we’re not against them or anything we’re just fans that love to come play football,” said Jackie Dzuroff, a fan who brought her tailgating bus to the parade.

Fans certainly brought their imaginations when designing floats and making signs. One group made a float with a toilet on a turf-grass football field.

“I can’t believe how many people are out here and the imagination of all the people that are out here and the things they’ve come to do,” said Mike McNeil, a fan and family member of the parade organizer.

But not everyone was on board with the idea for the parade.

“I think it’s very embarrassing for Cleveland to go 0-16 and I think this parade is embarrassing,” said John Rivera, who held a sign reading, "stupid parade."

But the goal for the organizer was to send a message to management and maybe, just maybe, turn things around next year.

“Look this curse in the eye and say we’re done, goodbye curse, we’re done, we’re going 0-16 next year,” said Debbie Morog.

The parade also raised nearly $15,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.