Water main breaks leave roads, cars coated in ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The extreme cold lead to a couple of water main breaks in Cleveland.

A water main break along Professor Ave. in Tremont left the street coated in ice.

The road is closed from Literary Rd. to W. 10th St.

A small water main break also happened on Kenilworth Ave. at W. 10th St.

The water from the break splashed onto a car leaving part of it encased in ice.

Temperatures were in the single digits Friday morning with the wind chill at -15 degrees.