Victim identified in North Ridgeville shooting; search for suspect continues

NORTH RIDGEVILLE -Police are continuing to search for a suspect in Thursday’s shooting of a 54-year-old woman. The victim has been identified as Jacqueline A. Dienesfrom of Avon.

She is currently in the hospital.

Police dispatch received a 911 call around 12:18 p.m. Thursday advising that a woman, who was sitting in a car during her break at the intersection of Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway, was yelling for medical help.

While police were on their way to the scene, they learned Dienesfrom had been shot and was going in and out of consciousness after her car rolled backward into a snow drift.

The Avon woman told police she was working as a temporary employee at Invacare Corp.

Police say they believe the suspect was a white male in his 20s and left in a maroon colored SUV.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses and gather information.

