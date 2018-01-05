Talk about friendly skies! Woman gets flight all to herself

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Can you imagine this happening to you: getting an entire flight all to yourself?
It happened to a woman who was heading from Rochester, New York, to Washington, D.C. on New Year’s Day.
Twenty-three-year-old Beth Ver Steeg’s original flight was canceled, so she was booked on a flight later that evening.
But, when she arrived, the terminal was empty.
She quickly learned what happened, and shared a photo of herself on Reddit. “I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew,” she wrote.
Ver Steeg did not identify the airline, but she told WHAM the two pilots and flight attendant were very friendly.
