Talk about friendly skies! Woman gets flight all to herself

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Can you imagine this happening to you: getting an entire flight all to yourself?

It happened to a woman who was heading from Rochester, New York, to Washington, D.C. on New Year’s Day.

Twenty-three-year-old Beth Ver Steeg’s original flight was canceled, so she was booked on a flight later that evening.

But, when she arrived, the terminal was empty.

She quickly learned what happened, and shared a photo of herself on Reddit. “I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew,” she wrote.

Ver Steeg did not identify the airline, but she told WHAM the two pilots and flight attendant were very friendly.

This Spencerport woman landed an entire flight to herself flying from #ROC to DC. How it happened on @13WHAM at 5:50 today. pic.twitter.com/MsKee2PsOH — Matt Molloy (@mattmolloy) January 5, 2018