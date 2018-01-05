Suspects rob three businesses at gunpoint within 45 minutes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of robbing three businesses at gunpoint within a 45-minute time span.

One robbery was reported at Georgio’s Pizza, 15867 Lakeshore Blvd., 7:45 p.m. Jan. 2. The suspects were not able to steal anything.

The second occurred at Subway, 16122 Lakeshore, at around 7:50 p.m. Jan. 2. About $30 was taken from the register.

The third happened at Mr. Hero, 522 East 152nd St., at 8:37 p.m. They allegedly made off with over $1,300.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects or know about the robberies are asked to call police.