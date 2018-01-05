Sunny but very cold Saturday, then a break from frigid weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for our entire viewing area and beyond.

Here is a look at the single-digit temperatures overnight and into early Saturday morning:

The water temperature off Cleveland is about as low as it gets and the ice coverage on Lake Erie continues to increase. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice covered by the end of this weekend.

The 8-day forecast shows temperatures in the 20s Sunday, and then almost 40 on Sunday.