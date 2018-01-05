Show Info: January 5, 2018

The Olive Scene
You don’t have to sacrifice flavor when it comes to healthy cooking! Here with a few tasty recipes is Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene!
www.theolivescene.com
The Style Foundry
Start the year with a great wardrobe! Megan Moran showed us how to organize closets and make the most out of the clothes we already have!
https://www.thestylefoundrycle.com/
Lowe’s
We organized your closets, now we’re organizing the rest of the house!
http://www.lowes.com/
Citizen Pie
You’re just 90 seconds away from melty cheese and bubbly crust! Are you ready to join the pizza revolution?
2144 W 25th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
216-860-1388
www.citizenpie.com
Vino Veritas Cellars
Nestled in the heart of Old Brooklyn in a former greenhouse is a new winery specializing in California wines!
4103 Memphis Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio 44109
www.vinoveritascellarscle.com
Heinen’s Grocery Store
Jump start your new year’s diet with a few simple changes! Melanie Jatsek, registered dietitian from Heinen’s, shared five suggestions with us!
4540 Richmond Road
Warrensville Hts., OH 44128
www.heinens.com
Boston Mills, Brandywine, Alpine Valley Ski Resorts
If you can’t beat the cold, why not join it? It’s time to hit the slopes at Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort!
7100 Riverview Rd.
Peninsula, OH 44264
http://www.bmbw.com
(800) 875-4241
Metropolitan Market
30750 Pinetree Rd.
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
(216) 896-0500
http://www.metropolitanmarket.com/