Ohio Attorney General issues warning of sweepstakes and lottery scams

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are growing and so is the possibility of scams targeting your wallet.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to be aware of phony calls and letters saying they’ve won millions of dollars.

The Attorney General’s Office has received several reports of the scams this week.

The scam generally begins with a call or letter claiming a person has won millions of dollars in a lottery or sweepstakes. The person is asked to wire a few hundred dollars or more to cover “processing fees” or taxes in order to receive the winnings. In reality, there is no prize and any money the person sends will go to a scam artist.

“We just warn people to be careful,” Attorney General DeWine said. “In most cases, if you’re getting a call saying you’ve won millions of dollars, it’s a scam.”

The Attorney General’s Office is offering the following tips to avoid being scammed: