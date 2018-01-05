Missing Adult Alert: Police looking for man with dementia

CANTON, Ohio — The Massillon Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for a man with dementia.

Police say Carl Andrews, 71, walked away from a business on Whipple Ave NW in Canton Thursday evening and failed to return to home.

Andrews was last seen wearing a red and gray hat, a red coat with a gray jacket underneath, and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171, 911, or the Massillon Police Department.