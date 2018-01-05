Man says he was forcibly drugged in mistaken identity case — then given $75 in gift cards as apology

MEADVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has filed a lawsuit alleging he was confronted at his home, arrested, forcibly drugged and hospitalized in a case of mistaken identity.

WICU reports Eugene E. Wright, 63, in June 2017 was confronted outside his home in Meadville by two officers and a representative from a local crisis center. He says the officers accused him of threatening to harm himself and others at a doctor’s office earlier that day.

Wright said he told them they had the wrong person, and that he’d been at work that morning.

But, according to court documents, they would not check his ID and arrested him, taking him to a nearby hospital.

At that point, medical personnel insisted on administering psychotropic drugs to Wright, who continued to say they had the wrong person.

Still, court documents say, they refused to check his ID.

Court documents say that the personnel then held Wright down and administered several medications.

Police later learned Wright had been telling the truth and that they had the wrong man. It turns out another Eugene Wright was at his doctor’s office that day making threats. Police, hospital staff and workers at the crisis center admitted to not checking his ID and making the mistake.

The hospital gave Wright a $50 gift card for a restaurant, and the crisis center gave him a $25 gift card for WalMart as an apology.

Wright is suing them all in his lawsuit, alleging negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and batter among other things.

Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin would not comment on the situation. Meadville Medical Center’s director of consumer engagement and marketing, Jackie Lesher, also would not provide a statement other than to say the hospital was aware of the situation.

Read more here.