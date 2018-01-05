Man accused of shooting woman at North Ridgeville home arrested at Westlake hotel

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A man accused of shooting a woman in her North Ridgeville home Thursday was arrested at a hotel in Westlake Friday.

According to Westlake police, the shooting was not fatal, and the suspect and victim were in a romantic relationship.

The man was reportedly staying at a Red Roof Inn on Clemens Road and was believed to have a handgun.

Police responded and closed down Clemens Road from Crocker Road, staging nearby as a precaution.

Negotiators called the suspect’s room, and he peacefully surrendered.

He has not yet been identified.