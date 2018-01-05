Kardashian on giving birth in Cleveland: ‘Watch out Ohio!’

HOLLYWOOD, California — Khloe Kardashian plans to have her baby in Cleveland.

She made the announcement on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night.

Kardashian is pregnant with her first child. Her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is the baby’s father. Kardashian spends much of her time in Cleveland — especially during the NBA season.

“Have you guys figured out, like, if he’s got a game that night, will he miss the game?” Kimmel asked.

“Well I don’t know when I’ve having the baby yet,” Kardashian replied. “It just kind of happens from what I hear.”

“Have you said ‘You better be in that room when the baby comes no matter what’s going on?'” Kimmel said.

“I haven’t said that,” Kardashian said. “I kind of just assumed that’s known. You have to say that?”

“A lot of athletes will not be there,” Kimmel said.

“Hell no!” Kardashian replied. “He has to be there.”

Kardashian also talked about wanting her mother and sisters in the delivery room. But she admitted she has to talk to Thompson about it first.

“Whoever is going to be the calmest,” she said when asked about who she would choose to have in the delivery room along with her mother, Kris Jenner.

“You think they’re all going to come to Cleveland to be there at a moment’s notice to be in the delivery room?” Kimmel asked Kardashian.

“Watch out Ohio!” Kardashian said.