× I-Team: Police training academy investigation

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are looking into injuries suffered by several Cleveland police recruits during training at the State Highway Patrol Academy.

The Highway Patrol confirms 6 recruits were taken to the hospital. Officials tells us one of the recruits had a dislocated shoulder, while others were back to duty the same day.

The incident occurred during training teaching officers self-defense.

Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said, “Our academy staff is aware of the injuries and they are working with the State Highway Patrol in terms of looking into the incident.”

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest on this developing story.