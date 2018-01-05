Fox Recipe Box: Easy Savory Breakfast Quinoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking to 'detox' after all the holiday sweets and treats? Beth Bennett is a dietitian and physical therapist with The Gathering Place and is passionate about helping people strengthen their immune systems with diet and lifestyle.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how to make an Easy Savory Breakfast Quinoa recipe that incorporates many ingredients that naturally help a body detox. Whole Foods Market Rocky River has a unique partnership with The Gathering Place and helped develop this recipe for Fox Recipe Box.

Click here to learn more about The Gathering Place and all of the services and resources they offer Northeast Ohians.

To learn more about Whole Foods Market Rocky River and the different classes they offer click here.

Easy Savory Breakfast Quinoa

Preparation 3 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 cups cooked quinoa

1Tbs olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup of finely chopped mix of broccoli, cauliflower, purple cabbage.

2 tablespoons garlic & herb seasoning (or seasoning blend of choice)

1/4 teaspoon salt (if seasoning doesn’t contain salt)

4 cups fresh spinach (or any dark leafy green)

4 eggs

Avocado

Hot sauce (optional)

Instructions