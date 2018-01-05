CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking to 'detox' after all the holiday sweets and treats? Beth Bennett is a dietitian and physical therapist with The Gathering Place and is passionate about helping people strengthen their immune systems with diet and lifestyle.
Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how to make an Easy Savory Breakfast Quinoa recipe that incorporates many ingredients that naturally help a body detox. Whole Foods Market Rocky River has a unique partnership with The Gathering Place and helped develop this recipe for Fox Recipe Box.
Easy Savory Breakfast Quinoa
Preparation 3 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked quinoa
- 1Tbs olive oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup of finely chopped mix of broccoli, cauliflower, purple cabbage.
- 2 tablespoons garlic & herb seasoning (or seasoning blend of choice)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt (if seasoning doesn’t contain salt)
- 4 cups fresh spinach (or any dark leafy green)
- 4 eggs
- Avocado
- Hot sauce (optional)
Instructions
- Heat oil in sauté pan and add tomatoes, cook 3 minutes and add other veggies. Cook ~ 3-5 minutes. Season as desired
- Evenly distribute cooked quinoa between four bowls. To the bowls evenly divide the sautéed tomato and veggie mix.
- Top with avocado slices and poached egg. http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/perfect-poached-eggs-79662
- Sprinkle with pepper and hot sauce if desired and enjoy!