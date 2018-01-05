School Closings List

Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix

Posted 10:27 am, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24AM, January 5, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix is an award winning blues musician based out of Northeast Ohio. Travis tours all over the world with his music and is performing in Switzerland later this month. Travis has recently released his 11th CD 'See What I Want To See'. Click here to learn more about Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix and see his upcoming show schedule.