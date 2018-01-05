Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix is an award winning blues musician based out of Northeast Ohio. Travis tours all over the world with his music and is performing in Switzerland later this month. Travis has recently released his 11th CD 'See What I Want To See'. Click here to learn more about Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix and see his upcoming show schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video