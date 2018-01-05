Dangerous wind chills continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for our entire viewing area and beyond.

Wind chill values are dropping. Even colder wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected today and tonight. Stay warm, and stay safe.

The water temperature off Cleveland is about as low as it gets, and you can see the sheets of ice on the water. Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice covered by Sunday. This will help stop the development of serious lake effect once that happens. This level of ice coverage this early in the winter has only happened a few times in the last 45 years:

Streamlines of snow will be focalized in the primary snow belt.

Here’s what may fall where snow showers persist through Saturday evening:

Here is your 8-day forecast: