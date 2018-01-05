Cute pups up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special dogs.

Eve is an adorable Terrier-Setter mix female who can’t wait to meet her forever family. This pretty little girl is very social and friendly. It will be easy to spoil her with those beautiful pleading eyes. Come in and meet this doll in kennel #37.

Elenore is a 6-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei-Bulldog mix female. If you are a fan of the Shar-pei, you will certainly want to meet this wonderful girl. Not only is she beautiful, but she is very sweet and well mannered. Elenore is waiting for you in kennel #6.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

