Cooking Light with Olive Scene

Recipes courtesy of The Olive Scene.

Wild Mushroom and Sage Chicken with Onions and Mushrooms

4 Chicken Breasts

8 oz. Button or Baby Bella Mushrooms, sliced

1 Medium Onion sliced

4 T TOS Wild Mushroom and Sage Olive Oil

Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat and then add 2T oil to the hot pan. Sear the Chicken Breasts quickly to give them good color, then remov

Add the remaining 2T oil and the vegetables to the hot skillet and lower the heat to cook them half way

Add the chicken back to the skillet and cook through

Serve with a vegetable and a potato.

Lemon Chicken with Pea Pods

Chicken breasts

1 lb. pea pods

4 T TOS Eureka Lemon Olive Oil

Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat and then add 2T oil to the hot pan. Sear the Chicken Breasts quickly to give them good color, then remove

Add the remaining 2T oil and the vegetables to the hot skillet and lower the heat to cook them half way

Add the chicken back to the skillet and cook through

Serve with a vegetable and a potato.

Chipotle Sweet Potato Steak Fries

Sweet Potatoes

1 T TOS Chipotle Olive Oil per Sweet Potato

1 tsp. Maple Balsamic Vinegar per potat

Preheat the oven to 450

Cut the potatoes into wedge

Spray or rub the potatoes with the oil

Bake at 450* for 40 minutes, then serve.

Blood Orange Sweet Potato Steak Fries

Sweet Potatoes

1 T. TOS Blood Orange Olive Oil per potato

1 tsp. Maple Balsamic Vinegar per potat

Preheat the oven to 450

Cut the potatoes into wedge

Spray or rub the potatoes with the oil

Bake at 450* for 40 minutes, then serve