Cooking Light with Olive Scene
Recipes courtesy of The Olive Scene.
Wild Mushroom and Sage Chicken with Onions and Mushrooms
4 Chicken Breasts
8 oz. Button or Baby Bella Mushrooms, sliced
1 Medium Onion sliced
4 T TOS Wild Mushroom and Sage Olive Oil
Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat and then add 2T oil to the hot pan. Sear the Chicken Breasts quickly to give them good color, then remov
Add the remaining 2T oil and the vegetables to the hot skillet and lower the heat to cook them half way
Add the chicken back to the skillet and cook through
Serve with a vegetable and a potato.
Lemon Chicken with Pea Pods
Chicken breasts
1 lb. pea pods
4 T TOS Eureka Lemon Olive Oil
Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat and then add 2T oil to the hot pan. Sear the Chicken Breasts quickly to give them good color, then remove
Add the remaining 2T oil and the vegetables to the hot skillet and lower the heat to cook them half way
Add the chicken back to the skillet and cook through
Serve with a vegetable and a potato.
Chipotle Sweet Potato Steak Fries
Sweet Potatoes
1 T TOS Chipotle Olive Oil per Sweet Potato
1 tsp. Maple Balsamic Vinegar per potat
Preheat the oven to 450
Cut the potatoes into wedge
Spray or rub the potatoes with the oil
Bake at 450* for 40 minutes, then serve.
Blood Orange Sweet Potato Steak Fries
Sweet Potatoes
1 T. TOS Blood Orange Olive Oil per potato
1 tsp. Maple Balsamic Vinegar per potat
Preheat the oven to 450
Cut the potatoes into wedge
Spray or rub the potatoes with the oil
Bake at 450* for 40 minutes, then serve