Controversial ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’ set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Fans of the worst team in the NFL are planning to end the season Saturday at noon as they circle FirstEnergy Stadium to memorialize a winless season and perhaps humiliate Browns team management in Cleveland's first perfect season parade.

"We have no idea to speculate if it's going to be hilariously small or hilariously big," said Browns fan, Bridgete Soeder.

Hate it or love it, fans planning to drive floats or deck out their cars lined up in Tremont Friday to get tickets.

But just how many will brave the brutally cold 10 degree high predicted for Saturday? Parade organizer and season ticket holder, Chris McNeil of Columbus, says 30 drivers have registered and that number is expected to grow, when you factor in the amount of people walking or watching.

"We send a message. We show the Browns that we've got a voice and raise a lot of money and bring in a lot of canned food for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank," said McNeil.

Canned donations are encouraged; monetary donations will also be given to the food bank. McNeil says when you factor out the cost, $13,000 in donations have been raised ahead of the parade.

**We will provide a live stream of the parade here on FOX8.com and on our Facebook page.**

Meanwhile, fans got creative with signs they are planning to show off.

"We're going to have a banner on my dog grooming truck which is a mobile dog grooming service and it's going to say, 'when your dawg need a cut,'" said Alice Butterfly, who will drive in the parade.

But is there a cut that could turn the Browns luck around? Tony Timoteo is hoping to put a stake in a long running joke where he displays tombstones of previous Browns quarterbacks in his yard on Halloween. Timoteo says after watching the winless season unfold he knows not only is his graveyard here to stay, he may have to add a few names this year.

"At least be adding two. I'm hoping they address it this off season, where we have our franchise guy and I can finally close this graveyard for good," said Timoteo.

Other fans in line seemed to just want to have a good time at the parade but not everyone is laughing. An anti-parade called the "Loud and Proud Rally" is planned Saturday morning at 10 a.m. just outside the stadium. The organizer, Ramsey Tac, is encouraging people to donate directly to St. Jude in the name of the event. Tac adds his rally is for fans that support the home team.

"Diehard fans we're going to be here no matter what," said Tac. "No, we don't like an 0-16 season but a protest is not going to help the players. What are you doing for the morale of the players?"

McNeil says people planning to walk in the parade only need to show up; others planning to drive but have not registered yet can do so Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Forest City Brewery.

Cleveland police on Friday released the following parking restrictions:

Parking restrictions will be in place on Al Lerner Way between West 3rd Street and Erieside Avenue beginning at 10:00 am through 2:00 pm.

“No Parking” signage will be posted and meters will be bagged to indicate restrictions.

The full parade closure will occur no later than 11:30 am from West 3rd Street north of the Route 2 Exit (north bound) and on Erieside (westbound) from East 9th Street.

The loop around the stadium will be closed until approximately 1:30pm.