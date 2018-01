MASSILLON, Ohio — Affinity Medical Center in Massillon will close Feb. 4.

According to a press release:

“Operations will cease at 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2018. Declining revenues, paired with increasing provider compensation and a highly competitive market, have led to financial losses each year for the last six years.”

Affinity Medical Center is located at 875 8th St N.E.