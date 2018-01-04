× Woman sitting in car shot in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– A woman was shot in the industrial park in North Ridgeville on Thursday, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

North Ridgeville police said Bender Road between Sugar Ridge Road and Taylor Parkway is closed because of the investigation. The closure will be lengthy and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The victim was sitting in her car when a man came up and shot her, sources said.

The woman was conscious and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

This is a developing story. Please check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.