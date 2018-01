× Water main break causes portion of Brecksville Road in Independence to be closed

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A portion of Route 21 — Brecksville Road — in Independence is closed due to a water main break.

Police say the portion that is closed is between Rockside and Plaza.

It’s not yet known if it will still be closed for Friday morning’s rush hour traffic.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.