Suspect flees from Marshals, crashes in front of house in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A suspect was arrested after a chase involving U.S. Marshals Thursday morning.

The pursuit started on Interstate 90 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland at about 10:30 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspect crashed on Idarose Avenue near East 141st Street. The van hit a guardrail and a fence before the suspect was arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the 17-year-old suspect was wanted out of Lake County for robbery and kidnapping.