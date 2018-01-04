Solon police investigating hit-and-run after 75-year-old man found injured in road

SOLON, Ohio — Solon police are investigating a hit-and-run after a man was found lying in the road.

According to police, on Jan. 2 at 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cannon and Richmond for a report of an injured man in the roadway.

Officers found a 75-year-old man from Bedford Heights in front of 27320 Cannon Road.

He appeared to have injuries to his head, right hip, and right leg.

Police say the man was conscious but confused. He told officers he must have fallen while walking. But, police say they discovered a small amount of vehicle debris and the man’s knit hat and gloves on the side of the road, indicating a point of impact with a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police ask that if you saw something or know something about this hit-and-run, please call (440) 337-1465.