× Show Info: January 4, 2018

Raw Trainer

Smoothies are a great way to add fruits and veggies to your diet. But where do you get started? Marisa Dicenso Pelser was here to help!

http://www.rawtrainer.com/

Comedian Steve-O

This author and comedian needs to introduction!

January 4-7

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Ray’s Bike Park

Don’t let snow on the ground deter you from your favorite summer hobbies. Just head indoors!

9801 Walford Ave.

Cleveland OH 44102

216-631-7433

http://www.raysmtb.com/

Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream

Anna Madorsky, who plays “Elsa” in the production, joined us this morning! Remember, the show opens tomorrow night!

Jan. 5-14

Quicken Loans Arena

To order tickets, visit www.theQarena.com

Or call 888-894-9424

Kids tickets start at just $15 each!

Cleveland Rocks and Beads

Unique beads crafted from stone, metal and glass! That’s just a portion of what you’ll find when you visit!

2499 Lee Blvd.

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

http://clevelandrocksandbeads.com/

Mortach Financial

Now that it’s a new year, it’s also a great time to get your finances organized and money protected!

http://mortachfinancial.com/

Metro Health Community Hospital

The new year is bringing exciting new additions to Metro Health!

2500 MetroHealth Drive

Cleveland, OH 44109

www.metrohealth.org

Paper Trails

Whether it’s a big wedding or small baby shower, no event is complete without an invitation! We’ve got just the place to go in Rocky River!

19146 Detroit Rd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 333-0033

http://www.shoppapertrails.com