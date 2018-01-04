Show Info: January 4, 2018
Raw Trainer
Smoothies are a great way to add fruits and veggies to your diet. But where do you get started? Marisa Dicenso Pelser was here to help!
http://www.rawtrainer.com/
Comedian Steve-O
This author and comedian needs to introduction!
January 4-7
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Ray’s Bike Park
Don’t let snow on the ground deter you from your favorite summer hobbies. Just head indoors!
9801 Walford Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102
216-631-7433
http://www.raysmtb.com/
Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream
Anna Madorsky, who plays “Elsa” in the production, joined us this morning! Remember, the show opens tomorrow night!
Jan. 5-14
Quicken Loans Arena
To order tickets, visit www.theQarena.com
Or call 888-894-9424
Kids tickets start at just $15 each!
Cleveland Rocks and Beads
Unique beads crafted from stone, metal and glass! That’s just a portion of what you’ll find when you visit!
2499 Lee Blvd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
http://clevelandrocksandbeads.com/
Mortach Financial
Now that it’s a new year, it’s also a great time to get your finances organized and money protected!
http://mortachfinancial.com/
Metro Health Community Hospital
The new year is bringing exciting new additions to Metro Health!
2500 MetroHealth Drive
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.metrohealth.org
Paper Trails
Whether it’s a big wedding or small baby shower, no event is complete without an invitation! We’ve got just the place to go in Rocky River!
19146 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River, OH 44116
(440) 333-0033
http://www.shoppapertrails.com