Reporter on mega jackpots: ‘I’m not gonna win. You’re not gonna win’

WASHINGTON — When it comes to striking it rich on the lottery, Brody Logan, a reporter at the Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C., does not mince words.

“Here’s the thing,” he said at the beginning of his live report Wednesday night. “None of these people are going to win. I’m not gonna win. You’re not gonna win. We all know it.”

“I want to quit my job if I can,” said one woman when asked why she was buying a ticket.

“What you could do is buy a lighter and burn the rest of the ten dollars, and then at least you’d still have a lighter,” Logan joked to another woman who was buying $10 worth of tickets.

“Stop throwing away your money,” Logan said as he wrapped up his report. “I am anti the lottery… officially.”

No winning ticket was sold for the $460 million Powerball drawing so the jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be $418 million in Friday’s drawing.