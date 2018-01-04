Protecting pets: Cleveland APL receiving more calls of animals left out in the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The dangerously cold temperatures and a layer of snow is not enough to slow down dogs at the Clark-Tremont Dog Park.

“I usually bring him down here every day for about 30 minutes. It doesn’t really matter what kind of weather it is. He likes it; he enjoys it; maybe he will roll in it,” said Chelsey Kizzee of Cleveland.

But not all dogs are receiving the same kind of play and treatment from their owners in these bitterly cold temperatures.

“Since Christmas Eve alone, we have received more than 50 calls reporting animals out in cold weather that people are concerned about,” says Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland APL.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League says they have seen a spike in the number of calls about dogs being left outside in these dangerous conditions.

“There are very few dogs that can tolerate these temperatures for a sustained period of time,” said Harvey.

The Cleveland APL is using some new technology: an infrared thermometer, and they use it to determine how cold or warm an actual shelter really is.

“It’s a data point and a point of education for us with owners and for our decision-making as to whether or not it is time to impound an animal,” Harvey said.

If a dog can’t keep its paws on the ground or it’s shivering or huddling up and can’t get comfortable, that’s a sign it’s time to bring the animal inside.

