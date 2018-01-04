× North Ridgeville police: Woman sitting in car during work break shot several times

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police have released more information about the shooting of a woman.

They say on Thursday at 12:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call advising that a woman, who was sitting in a car at the intersection of Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway, was yelling for medical help.

While police were on their way to the scene, they learned the 54-year-old woman said she had been shot and was going in and out of consciousness after her car rolled backward into a snow drift.

The Avon woman told police she was working as a temporary employee at Invacare Corp.

During a break, she was parked in an area frequently used by local employees during their breaks — at the end of Bender Road at Taylor Industrial Parkway.

Police say an unknown white man, described to be in his mid-20s, approached her and after a brief conversation shot her several times as she sat in her vehicle.

The suspect took off as a passenger in a maroon SUV, leaving westbound on Taylor Industrial Parkway.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center; she was then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Neither her condition nor her identity are being released.

Police say the motive for the crime is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191.

